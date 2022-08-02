Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $14.53 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.00. 29,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.08. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.