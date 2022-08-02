Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 923,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 339,130 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 543,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,609,000 after acquiring an additional 172,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

MRK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average is $85.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

