Dillon & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Essex LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.30. 94,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528,082. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $122.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

