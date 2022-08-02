Dillon & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.12. The stock had a trading volume of 63,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,985. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $251.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

