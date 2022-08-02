Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 168 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,851 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,828. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $263.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

