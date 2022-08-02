Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 162,160 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160,720 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.55% of Ameris Bancorp worth $138,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

ABCB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

