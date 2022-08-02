Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,087,579 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3,102.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,087,579 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.41% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $137,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRT traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $105.92. 8,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,244. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

