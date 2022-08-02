Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 170,074 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,608,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $147,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 20.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Kemper Trading Down 8.3 %

KMPR stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,600. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.76. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $70.65.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -23.40%.

Kemper Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.