Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 87,965 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $143,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,408. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

