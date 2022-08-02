Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,484 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.64% of Tetra Tech worth $145,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $225,525,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327,928 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 37.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,449,000 after purchasing an additional 182,715 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after buying an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 258,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after buying an additional 117,547 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.64. 7,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

