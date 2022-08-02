Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $136.05 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,223,739 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $136,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,266,024,000 after buying an additional 1,534,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 554,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after buying an additional 387,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after acquiring an additional 71,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,218,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,148,860. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

