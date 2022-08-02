Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $139.76 Million Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,691,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,184 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Hope Bancorp worth $139,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOPE shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. 12,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

