Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $145.75 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,809,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.01% of CNO Financial Group worth $145,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In related news, Director David B. Foss bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,537.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:CNO traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,700. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.17. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.