Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 47,671 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Kellogg worth $141,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,011,256 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,771. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

