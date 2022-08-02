Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $149,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,257,000 after buying an additional 509,546 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,699,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after acquiring an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

AJG traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.17. 10,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.40. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

