Dock (DOCK) Trading 24.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dock (DOCK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Dock has a total market capitalization of $20.69 million and $1.68 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,976.63 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00179293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003842 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00128777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031688 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 796,324,419 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.