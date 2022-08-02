Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion and $434.86 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00255218 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000844 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000985 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

