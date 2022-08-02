DOGGY Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $795,823.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00626096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034652 BTC.
About DOGGY
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,669,197 coins.
DOGGY Coin Trading
