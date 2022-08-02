Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DLB. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DLB traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $77.58. 232,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.25.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.