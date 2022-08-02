Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 719.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,589 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $166.69 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

