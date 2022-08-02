Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.74

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
