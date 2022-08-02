Don-key Price Tops $0.0200 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Don-key has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $281,461.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021833 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00251501 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,781,033 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Don-key Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.