Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) PT Lowered to $40.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:DFIN opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.18). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $1,912,514.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,038,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,272,462.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $125,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 311,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,352 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

