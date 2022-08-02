DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock Position Increased by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $41,981,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.24.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.00. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $86,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,778 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,308.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $86,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,778 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,308.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,470,955.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,358 shares of company stock worth $12,609,622 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

