DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.36 and last traded at $76.35. Approximately 54,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,742,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.24.

DoorDash Trading Up 4.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $86,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,308.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $86,662.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $46,406.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,358 shares of company stock worth $12,609,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 19.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

