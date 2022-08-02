Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Shares Down 0.1%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 1,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 16,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIIBF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$17.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $177.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries ( OTCMKTS:DIIBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.