Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DEI traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,807. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $244,608,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after buying an additional 783,574 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,067,000 after buying an additional 610,042 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

