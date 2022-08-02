Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 2.6 %

DEI stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $22.82. 14,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,496. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

