DRIFE Price Up 36.7% Over Last Week (DRF)

DRIFE (DRF) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, DRIFE has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DRIFE has a market capitalization of $959,269.97 and $25,367.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,881.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003743 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00127536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00031202 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,827,719 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official.

Buying and Selling DRIFE

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

