Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young Sells 415 Shares

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Duke Energy by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in Duke Energy by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 3,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.