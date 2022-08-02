Dune Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Dune Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

