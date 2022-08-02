Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Trading Down 2.2 %
DIG stock opened at GBX 291.54 ($3.57) on Tuesday. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 256 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 340.67 ($4.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £432.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,222.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 282.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 291.09.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile
