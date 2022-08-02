Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

DIG stock opened at GBX 291.54 ($3.57) on Tuesday. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 256 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 340.67 ($4.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £432.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,222.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 282.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 291.09.

Get Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust alerts:

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.