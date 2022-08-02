DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.17 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.27-$3.43 EPS.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
NYSE DD traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 target price on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
