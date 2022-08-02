DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.17 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.27-$3.43 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 target price on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

