DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion to $3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.27 to $3.43 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.13.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,744. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.