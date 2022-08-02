DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

DZS Price Performance

DZSI traded down $4.34 on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,196. The stock has a market cap of $419.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.23. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89.

Get DZS alerts:

Institutional Trading of DZS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in DZS by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DZS by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DZS by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DZS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in DZS by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DZS Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.