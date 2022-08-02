e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $54.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00251604 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002409 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,689 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,532 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.