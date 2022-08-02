E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Down 30.2% in July

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

NASDAQ:EJH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 75,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,317. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

Institutional Trading of E-Home Household Service

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E-Home Household Service stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of E-Home Household Service as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

Featured Stories

