e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.90

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 8791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,919 shares of company stock worth $7,088,327. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.