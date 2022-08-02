Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.34-1.36 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 24,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,539. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.87%.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

