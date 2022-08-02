Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.
Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.9 %
EMN stock opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
