Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

EMN stock opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

