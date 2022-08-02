Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $118.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $121.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.13.

EMN stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.52. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

