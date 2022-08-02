easyJet (EZJ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for easyJet (LON: EZJ):

8/1/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 606 ($7.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/27/2022 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($9.19) to GBX 560 ($6.86). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 490 ($6.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/26/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 805 ($9.86) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/26/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 710 ($8.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/26/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($9.80) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/26/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 310 ($3.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/18/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 805 ($9.86) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2022 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 310 ($3.80) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 625 ($7.66).

7/7/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 725 ($8.88) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

7/6/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($9.80) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/6/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 805 ($9.86) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/30/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($9.80) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/27/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 710 ($8.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/24/2022 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 570 ($6.98) to GBX 490 ($6.00). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 490 ($6.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/20/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 830 ($10.17) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/20/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($9.80) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/20/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 855 ($10.48) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/7/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 625 ($7.66) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/6/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($9.80) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

easyJet Stock Performance

LON EZJ traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 391.40 ($4.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 338.25 ($4.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 865.80 ($10.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 420.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 517.30.

Insider Transactions at easyJet

In other news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($12,190.94). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,232.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Featured Articles

