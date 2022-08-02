Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98. Eaton also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.36-7.76 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.73.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.31. 51,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,225. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.35. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eaton by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,570,000 after buying an additional 241,534 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,879,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

