Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. 37,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

