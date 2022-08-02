Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Down 19.9% in July

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

In related news, insider Craig R. Brandon acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $259,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 417,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 22,016 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 60,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. 58,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,614. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $14.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

