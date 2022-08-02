Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ETB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

