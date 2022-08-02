Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EXD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,714. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

