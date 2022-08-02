Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. 7,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,781. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

