EDC Blockchain (EDC) Achieves Market Cap of $78,259.15

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $78,259.15 and approximately $6.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,810.51 or 0.99898839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00043802 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00028592 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001721 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

