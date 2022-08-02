Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Eden (EDN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Eden has a market capitalization of $535,316.74 and approximately $5.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Eden has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,205.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00128896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031734 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

